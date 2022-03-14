SOPHiA Genetics, REALM IDx to collaborate on next-generation sequencing for cancer

Mar. 14, 2022 9:54 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Researcher at work in DNA genetic laboratory: DNA virus detection

piola666/E+ via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.