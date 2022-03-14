SOPHiA Genetics, REALM IDx to collaborate on next-generation sequencing for cancer
Mar. 14, 2022 9:54 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- SOPHia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) will work with REALM IDx to develop next-generation sequencing ("NGS") research for cancer care and expand data sources for precision medicine.
- The companies say the purpose of their collaboration is "to enrich and scale the analysis of NGS assays, including Homologous Recombination Deficiency ("HRD")."
- They also plan to to boost diagnostic insights by combining REALM's Variant Assessment database with SOPHiA's (SOPH) data-driven medicine platform for HRD detection.
