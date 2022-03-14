Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) dropped 7.3% at least partly amid a report that the company could face a possible record fine from Chinese bank regulators related to its WeChat Pay mobile network.

Chinese financial regulators are said to have discovered that WeChat Pay allegedly flouted China's anti-money-laundering rules and saw lapses in compliance with "know your customer" and "know your busines," rules, according to a WSJ report. The People's Bank of China discovered the alleged breaches during a routine inspection of WeChat Pay late last yar.

The fine for Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) could be at least hundreds of millions of yuan, according to the report.

The potential fine comes as China has been cracking down on companies in the past year, especially tech firms. Ant Group was ordered by Chinese regulators to restructure into a financial holding company, and Alibaba (BABA) had to pay a record $2.75B antitrust fine in April.

Also see, Alibaba, Baidu lead Chinese tech stocks south as downgrades say it's time to sell.