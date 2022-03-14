Apache offers to buy up to $500M of notes
Mar. 14, 2022 9:38 AM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- APA's (APA -4.3%) wholly-owned subsidiary Apache has announced the commencement of cash tender offer to buy up to $500M of notes from total principal outstanding.
- It includes: $496.52M principal amount of 4.625% notes due 2025; $702.98M of 4.375% notes due 2028; $579.50M of 4.250% notes due 2030; $367.69M of 4.875% notes due 2027; $235.41M of 7.750% notes due 2029; $78.59M of 7.700% notes due 2026; and $132.12M of 7.950% notes due 2026.
- The offers is set to expire at 5 PM NYC time on Mar. 18, 2022.
