Astra Space updates on new launch contract with Spaceflight
Mar. 14, 2022
- Astra Space (ASTR -1.9%) announced a multi-launch contract with aerospace company Spaceflight Inc.
- The company said the first launch under the contract is planned for today with a window opening out of the Astra Spaceport in Kodiak, Alaska. The launch could be shifted to March 15 depending on conditions at the launch site.
- The new agreement provides Spaceflight with launch opportunities using Astra’s launch services through 2025.
- Spaceflight’s Astra-1 will take three Spaceflight customers, including Portland State Aerospace Society and NearSpace Launch to a 525 km circular sun-synchronous orbit.
- "We continuously look for opportunities to provide our customers access to flexible and reliable options to get to orbit," noted Spaceflight CEO Curt Blake. "By expanding our launch partner portfolio to include Astra, we can increase the launch opportunities available to our customers," he added.
