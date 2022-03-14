Charles Schwab reports 1.4% increase in February total client assets

  • The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) reported core net new assets brought to the company by new and existing clients totaled $40.6B; net new assets excluding mutual fund clearing totaled $41.6B.
  • As of February-end, total client assets stood at $7.69T (+11% Y/Y, -2% M/M).
  • Average margin balances were $84.4B in February, up 22% from February 2021 and down 3% compared to January 2022.
  • "Thus far in 2022, client engagement remains strong, as evidenced by $74.2B in core net new assets and 6.6M daily average trades during the first two months of the year," CEO Peter Crawford commented.
