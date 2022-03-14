Net Savings Link's NFT Marketplace goes live

Mar. 14, 2022 9:40 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) said its NFT Marketplace is now live.
  • NSAV initially planned a beta test version to launch, but management decided to have the NSAV team and partners work around the clock to have a fully operational NFT Marketplace ready on Monday.
  • Upgrades and improvements to the NFT Marketplace will be made on a daily basis over the coming weeks, as well as listing additional NFT's to the marketplace.
  • The NSAV NFT Marketplace is a joint partnership with Vagabond.
  • The partnership with Vagabond enables NSAV to take advantage of Vagabond's legal and technological infrastructure.
  • "NSAV and Vagabond will be announcing additional joint projects in the weeks to come," said Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, interim CEO and SVP of cryptocurrency operations at NSAV.
