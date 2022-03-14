Paytm stock dips after India's central bank stops payments bank from onboarding customers
Mar. 14, 2022 9:50 AM ETPaytm Mobile Solutions Private Limited (PAYTM)ONSCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Digital payments platform Paytm (PAYTM), owned by One97 Communications (ONSC), shares on Monday fell over 12% in India following the central bank's move to stop the company's payments bank from taking on a new customers, according to a release Friday.
- Paytm Payments Bank "has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system," the central bank highlighted.
- The news came after Paytm, founded in 2010, filed for the largest Indian initial public offering in more than a decade.