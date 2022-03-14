Paytm stock dips after India's central bank stops payments bank from onboarding customers

Businessman secretly giving money, Indian Rupee currency, to his partner after making a deal and signing contract

Atstock Productions/iStock via Getty Images

  • Digital payments platform Paytm (PAYTM), owned by One97 Communications (ONSC), shares on Monday fell over 12% in India following the central bank's move to stop the company's payments bank from taking on a new customers, according to a release Friday.
  • Paytm Payments Bank "has also been directed to appoint an IT audit firm to conduct a comprehensive System Audit of its IT system," the central bank highlighted.
  • The news came after Paytm, founded in 2010, filed for the largest Indian initial public offering in more than a decade.
