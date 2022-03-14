Biofrontera (BFRI -1.9%), a biopharma company focused on dermatology, announced on Monday that its U.S. patent No. 11,235,169 for BF-RhodoLED XL is now included in the Orange Book published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

The publication is officially known as “Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations.” Its inclusion of Patent 169 grants protection for BF-RhodoLED XL through October 2040, the company said.

BF-RhodoLED XL is an FDA-approved red-light lamp for photodynamic therapy of patients with mild-to-moderate actinic keratosis in combination with Ameluz.

“Through our exclusive agreement with Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, our patent strategy is designed to strengthen our competitive advantage by enabling long-lasting protection for Ameluz-PDT," Chief Executive Erica Monaco noted.

Read: Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) expects to record $9.1 million – $9.2 million of revenue for Q4 2021 with ~7% YoY growth.