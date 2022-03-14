Arch Therapeutics inks distribution deal with Centurion for AC5 Advanced Wound System
Mar. 14, 2022 10:44 AM ETArch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Arch Therapeutics (OTCQB:ARTH) said it entered a distribution agreement with Centurion Therapeutics to expand sales of its AC5 Advanced Wound System to non-government U.S.-based hospitals.
- "The agreement complements our current focus of selling to government hospitals across the country and expands our sales footprint within key selling channels,” said Dan Yrigoyen, vice president of sales for Arch.
- The company said Centurion distributes aseptically processed human tissues through over a 100 wound care distributors nationwide.
- The company's AC5 Advanced Wound System, which has a marketing approval from the U.S. FDA, is used for healing partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure sores, venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and surgical wounds.
- In September 2021, Arch entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Lovell Government Services to support and drive sales through the Veteran’s Affairs hospitals and other governmental medical facilities.