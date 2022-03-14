Campbell Soup loses another bull rating as R5 Capital turns cautious

R5 Capital lowered its rating on Campbell Soup Company (CPB +0.6%) to Hold from Buy in reaction to last week's earnings report and guidance update.

The firm said it sees too many issues in the snacks division holding back Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the near term.

R5's breakdown on CPB: "The simple explanation is that our thesis is just not working out as we envisioned. Our rationale for a Buy was predicated on stability in Simple Meals and Beverages and solid growth in sales, with margin expansion in Snacks."

Campbell Soup (CPB) leaned on pricing to top estimates with its FQ2 report, but is seen having a tougher challenge in the current quarter.

Wall Street in general is cautious on the food stock with 3 Buy-equivalent ratings stacking up against 12 Hold-equivalent ratings and 4 Sell-equivalent ratings.