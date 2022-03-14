Agrify secures $135M debt facility
Mar. 14, 2022 10:01 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Agrify (AGFY -1.0%) entered into a debt financing agreement for up to $135M in a Senior Secured Note facility with an institutional lender.
- The proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- An initial funding of $65M under the note will be immediately available to the company at an initial closing, with the option to draw down the remaining $70M available in two subsequent fundings of $35M each.
- The note will mature on Mar.1, 2026 and will contain a 6.75% annualized coupon to be paid quarterly, in cash, commencing Feb.1, 2023.
- "This debt facility further validates our TTK program and offers us the immediate balance sheet leverage to fund our continued growth. As we establish additional TTK partnerships, we believe our high-margin recurring production and SaaS revenue streams will provide us with increased financial leverage, allowing us to create more meaningful, long-term value for our shareholders," Chairman & CEO Raymond Chang commented.