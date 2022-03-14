Morgan Stanley follows JPMorgan and BofA - cuts ratings on Chevron and Occidental
Mar. 14, 2022 By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley cut Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) to hold from buy Monday, citing relative outperformance and valuation.
- The bank continues to see value across the E&P landscape, indicating that the sector trades at a ~60% discount to the market.
- The note follows JPMorgan's downgrade of Chevron (CVX) to sell.
- Last week, Bank of America also advised clients to reduce risk to the sector, downgrading Occidental (OXY) to hold, amongst others.
- In the note, Morgan Stanly reaffirmed the bank's preference for Canadian large-cap oil companies, including buy-rated Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), Imperial (NYSE:IMO) and Suncor (NYSE:SU).