Morgan Stanley follows JPMorgan and BofA - cuts ratings on Chevron and Occidental

  • Morgan Stanley cut Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) to hold from buy Monday, citing relative outperformance and valuation.
  • The bank continues to see value across the E&P landscape, indicating that the sector trades at a ~60% discount to the market.
  • The note follows JPMorgan's downgrade of Chevron (CVX) to sell.
  • Last week, Bank of America also advised clients to reduce risk to the sector, downgrading Occidental (OXY) to hold, amongst others.
  • In the note, Morgan Stanly reaffirmed the bank's preference for Canadian large-cap oil companies, including buy-rated Canadian Natural (NYSE:CNQ), Cenovus (NYSE:CVE), Imperial (NYSE:IMO) and Suncor (NYSE:SU).
