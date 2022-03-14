Purepoint Uranium to raise C$2.5M in stock offering
Mar. 14, 2022 10:15 AM ETPurepoint Uranium Group Inc. (PTUUF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Purepoint Uranium (OTCPK:PTUUF) entered into an engagement agreement with Red Cloud Securities wherein the latter will act as lead agent and bookrunner to sell up to 17.86M flow-through units at C$0.14/FT unit in a private placement basis for gross proceeds up to C$2.5M.
- Each FT unit consists of one flow-through share and one warrant wherein warrant will be exercisable to acquire one share at C$0.20.
- Red Cloud has granted an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to offer closing, to sell up to 7.14M FT Units for additional gross proceeds of up to $1M.
- The net proceeds raised from the sale of FT Units will be used for the exploration and advancement of the company's projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
- Offering is slated to close on or about Apr.4, 2022.