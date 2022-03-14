Commodity exchange traded funds slid in Monday's early morning action, extending the moderation that marked much of last week's trading, as investors continue to follow events in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The market is also waiting for Federal Reserve commentary later in the week.

As Monday kicked off, major commodities like oil, natural gas, gold, silver, and palladium all find themselves in negative territory, with palladium leading the way. The descending move has dragged down related ETFs that provide direct exposure to commodities through the futures market and direct commodity holdings.

Palladium

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) is under the most pressure, down 15.8%, as palladium itself is also down -16.4% in early market action. PALL is the market's go-to ETF covering the chemical element metal with its $571.5M AUM.

Gold

The yellow metal dropped 5.6% since it touched $2,000 an ounce last week, which was an 18-month trading high. This slide pulled down the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:IAU) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL). To start the day, GLD, IAU, and SGOL are each -1.4%.

Silver

Silver funds also retreated, as the precious metal has fallen 2.9% to start the day. The decline has also taken down the market's largest primary pure-play silver spot fund, Silver Trust iShares (NYSEARCA:SLV), with its over $14B AUM. The ETF showed a performance of -2.7%. Additionally, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares (NYSEARCA:SIVR) and the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) have fallen -2.7% and -2.5%.

Crude Oil

WTI and Brent Oil are both in the red, 7% and 6.4%, respectively.

As oil has fallen, so in turn has the United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) and the United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO). Both USO and BNO are down -5.9% and -7.2%.

While USO and BNO have taken off in 2022, they are down -17.5% and -20.6% since oil peaked at $130.50 per barrel early last week.

Natural Gas

Nat. Gas ETFs have also stepped down with the United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) and United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) trading -2.9% and -2%. UNG offers a higher level of liquidity than UNL with $325.5M AUM versus only $27.8M for UNL, but UNL is substantially cheaper with a 0.90% expense ratio compared to UNG's 1.35%.

Commodity prices will remain in focus this week as the conflict in Europe continues and amid a Federal Reserve meeting that will take place later this week.