Abeona reaches enrollment target in phase 3 trial of EB-101 for rare skin wound disorder

  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) said it completed target enrollment for a phase 3 study of its drug candidate EB-101 to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain.
  • The company said the co-primary endpoints of the study, dubbed VIITAL, are to asses the proportion of RDEB wound pairs with ≥50% healing, and pain reduction associated with wound dressing change at 24 weeks.
  • The company expects results from the trial in Q3.
  • Abeona (ABEO) added that in a phase 1/2a study conducted at Stanford University, large chronic wounds treated with EB-101 showed considerable wound healing and reduction in associated long-term pain for up to six years.
