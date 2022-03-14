Abeona reaches enrollment target in phase 3 trial of EB-101 for rare skin wound disorder
Mar. 14, 2022 11:05 AM ETAbeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) said it completed target enrollment for a phase 3 study of its drug candidate EB-101 to treat recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), a rare connective tissue disorder characterized by severe skin wounds that cause pain.
- The company said the co-primary endpoints of the study, dubbed VIITAL, are to asses the proportion of RDEB wound pairs with ≥50% healing, and pain reduction associated with wound dressing change at 24 weeks.
- The company expects results from the trial in Q3.
- Abeona (ABEO) added that in a phase 1/2a study conducted at Stanford University, large chronic wounds treated with EB-101 showed considerable wound healing and reduction in associated long-term pain for up to six years.