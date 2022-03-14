Crude oil down ~$8, energy stocks follow commodity lower

Mar. 14, 2022 10:23 AM ETXOM, CVX, XLE, PSX, MPC, OXY, KOS, DVN, TELL, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor27 Comments

The Index of Oil. Down.

PashaIgnatov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Following news over the weekend that Russia and Ukraine were nearing a diplomatic agreement, the broader energy complex sold off Monday morning.
  • WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) was lower by ~$8, while the sector (NYSEARCA:XLE) sold off ~4% in early trading.
  • Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) led the way lower, followed by strong year-to-date performers Devon (NYSE:DVN), Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY).
  • Oil refiners like Marathon (NYSE:MPC) and Philips (NYSE:PSX), companies that would benefit from lower prices and greater feedstock availability, held in relatively well, down 2-3%.
  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX) outperformed Exxon (NYSE:XOM) around the open, despite catching a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.