Ukraine War Update: Russia airstrikes, oil falls
Mar. 14, 2022 10:48 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)MCD, MTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Update 10:48 a.m. ET: Commodity ETFs moderate after spikes.
- Talks between Russia and Ukraine continue, but on the ground Russia continues to shell Kyiv. An airstrike on a base in Yavoriv, less than 10 miles from the Polish border, killed at least 35 people.
- The Kremlin said today its "Ukraine operation" will be completed "on schedule," according to Bloomberg, although it's unclear what the schedule is.
- Oil prices (CL1:COM) are falling, with WTI down more than 7%, below $102 per barrel. Prices came under pressure after some hope of diplomatic progress over the weekend.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) was recommended at Oppenheimer, which says the Ukraine-Russia risk is priced in.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) says $4.1B in sales in Ukraine are at stake.
- Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.