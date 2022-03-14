Yum China stock slides to 3-year low as Q1 sales hit by rising Omicron cases

Yum China (YUMC -4.7%) stock slid to its lowest since Jan. 2019 after the restaurant chain operator said its Q1 sales were hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and tighter public health measures in China due to the Omicron variant.

Same-store sales fell ~4% Y/Y in Jan. and Feb. combined. Same-store sales decreased ~20% Y/Y for the first 2 weeks of Mar. and is still trending down in recent days.

Operating profit fell ~20% Y/Y in Jan. and Feb. combined due to significant sales deleveraging and cost inflation. Based on the latest trend, YUMC expects Q1 operating profit of $165M-200M.

Over 500 stores were temporarily closed or offered only takeaway and delivery services at the peak in Jan. That number reached over 1.1K as of Mar. 13.

"Our robust supply chain management shielded us from material business disruptions. We will continue to drive sales especially in delivery and takeaway occasions. We will also manage costs diligently, and adjust operations as well as promotion offers as the situation evolves," said YUMC CEO Joey Wat.

The Omicron variant caused outbreaks across China in Mar., including economically important regions of Guangdong, Shanghai, Shandong and Jilin. Daily cases hit a 2-year high, with the quarter-to-date caseload for 2022 surpassing that of 2021.

Stricter health measures have been observed nationwide, including city-wide testing and partial/complete city lockdowns.

YUMC's same-store sales in Q4 fell 11% Y/Y, owing to Delta variant outbreaks and resulting preventive measures.

The firm's stock has been in the red over the past week after the U.S. SEC said YUMC and 4 other Chinese companies could be de-listed for failing to abide by U.S. accounting rules.

YUMC stock declined ~42% in the last 6 months.