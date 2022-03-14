Sono pushes ahead with solar electric model development
Mar. 14, 2022 10:40 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Sono Group N.V. (SEV -2.4%) said it plans to be undertaking testing, validation and certification of the Sion in the coming months.
- The public debut for the Sion's final design is planned for the summer of 2022. Then some of the series-validation vehicles will most likely additionally go on a Europe-wide test drive tour. The company still aims to roll out the first affordable solar electric vehicle for the mass market next year.
- The initial test cars will undergo uncompromising practical tests under extreme conditions in Europe and the U.S., including under different climates.
- The start of the series testing phase is said to mark yet another step on Sono's (NASDAQ:SEV) path to climate-friendly mobility of the future.
- The company's current fleet of 37 vehicles consists of 16 complete cars and 21 test structures.
