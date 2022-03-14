Sono pushes ahead with solar electric model development

Mar. 14, 2022 10:40 AM ETSono Group N.V. (SEV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sono Group N.V. (SEV -2.4%) said it plans to be undertaking testing, validation and certification of the Sion in the coming months.
  • The public debut for the Sion's final design is planned for the summer of 2022. Then some of the series-validation vehicles will most likely additionally go on a Europe-wide test drive tour. The company still aims to roll out the first affordable solar electric vehicle for the mass market next year.
  • The initial test cars will undergo uncompromising practical tests under extreme conditions in Europe and the U.S., including under different climates.
  • The start of the series testing phase is said to mark yet another step on Sono's (NASDAQ:SEV) path to climate-friendly mobility of the future.
  • The company's current fleet of 37 vehicles consists of 16 complete cars and 21 test structures.
  • Sector update: Electric vehicle stocks drop as commodities, supply chain headwinds worsen.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.