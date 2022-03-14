Moderna, BioNTech on the rise amid concerns over new variant, China outbreak
Mar. 14, 2022 11:10 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), NVAX, BNTXX, PFEJNJ, AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Many vaccine makers are surging in Monday trading amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, deltacron, and as China experiences its worst outbreak since early 2020.
- Moderna (MRNA +17.6%), BioNTech (BNTX +15.9%), and Novavax (NVAX +9.3%) are among the top gainers.
- On Friday, the World Health Organization said that some cases of deltacron had been recorded in Denmark, France, and the Netherlands.
- On Saturday, China's National Health Commission reported 3,122 cases, the highest number since the Wuhan outbreak in January 2020, CNN reported.
- Other vaccine names: Pfizer (PFE +4.4%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.2%), and AstraZeneca (AZN +1.4%).
- A report earlier Monday said that uptake of Novavax's (NVAX +10.1%) vaccine in Europe has been slow.