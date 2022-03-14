Moderna, BioNTech on the rise amid concerns over new variant, China outbreak

Mar. 14, 2022 11:10 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA), NVAX, BNTXX, PFEJNJ, AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor18 Comments

Image of a world globe map with vials for the global SARS/COVID pandemic vaccine war, with vaccine hoarding, restricting equal access to vaccines across the world, counteracted by the Covax programme and global vaccine alliance

FrankyDeMeyer/iStock via Getty Images

  • Many vaccine makers are surging in Monday trading amid concerns over a new COVID-19 variant, deltacron, and as China experiences its worst outbreak since early 2020.
  • Moderna (MRNA +17.6%), BioNTech (BNTX +15.9%), and Novavax (NVAX +9.3%) are among the top gainers.
  • On Friday, the World Health Organization said that some cases of deltacron had been recorded in Denmark, France, and the Netherlands.
  • On Saturday, China's National Health Commission reported 3,122 cases, the highest number since the Wuhan outbreak in January 2020, CNN reported.
  • Other vaccine names: Pfizer (PFE +4.4%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +2.2%), and AstraZeneca (AZN +1.4%).
  • A report earlier Monday said that uptake of Novavax's (NVAX +10.1%) vaccine in Europe has been slow.
