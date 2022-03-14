Crews from Marathon Petroleum (MPC -1.1%) and state and local environmental agencies are working to clean up an oil spill that happened Friday afternoon in southern Illinois near Edwardsville, which leaked an estimated 165K gallons into a local canal before containment.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, 2,900 barrels of oil and water mixture had been recovered from the canal, according to local reports, which also say that more than 4K ft. of boom barriers have been deployed to contain oil on the water, and 50 vacuum trucks and eight skimmers are being used to remove the oil from the water.

According to Bloomberg, the pipeline shut by the leak is the 22-inch line from Wood River to Patoka, a vital link to the Cushing, Okla., storage hub ; the outage is expected to cause a short-term backlog of barrels in Cushing.

While refiners are holding up relatively well, oil-related stocks trade lower following reports over the weekend that Russia and Ukraine were nearing a diplomatic agreement.