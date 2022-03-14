Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B +2.1%) (BRK.A +1.5%) board is recommending that shareholders reject all four shareholder proposals, including one that seeks to remove Warren Buffett as chairman, at its annual meeting on April 30.

The first shareholder proposal urges shareholders to separate the roles of chairman and CEO, both currently held by Buffett who is also the company's biggest shareholder with a 32% voting interest. The proposal also suggests that the board's chair should be an independent director. Corporate governance is weakened when the same person is both chairman and CEO, said the National Legal and Policy Center, which owns over $2,000 of Berkshire stock (NYSE:BRK.B) and made the proposal. Buffett has said that once he's no longer the company's CEO, a non-management director should be named board chair.

Another proposal is seeking an annual companywide assessment of how the company manages climate-related risks and opportunities. Berkshire's (BRK.B) board responded: "The Board believes the vast majority of Berkshire’s greenhouse gas emissions footprint and the risks associated with and opportunities created by climate change are appropriately managed and reported publicly by individual businesses."

The third proposal wants the company to disclose how it measures, discloses, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions associated with underwriting, insuring, and investment activities. The board said: "The insurance operations’ continual assessment of the risk of natural disasters, strong underwriting controls to limit exposure and stress testing lead the board to conclude that climate-related risks within the insurance group are appropriately monitored and managed within the board’s risk appetite."

The fourth proposal wants shareholders to require the company to provide a report on how well it's progressing on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. The company's board said it encourages its business unit leaders to execute on diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies. Due to its decentralized operating model, the corporate level has "minimal involvement" in its businesses' day-to-day operations. "Each business is individually responsible for developing and implementing policies, programs and results, including those related to diversity, equity and inclusion," the board said.

Last year, a proposal for a climate change risk report and another shareholder proposal seeking a diversity and inclusion report both failed.

In January, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) said it's returning to its in-person format this year.

SA contributor Growth at a Good Price explains why Berkshire (BRK.B) is a safe bet for an uncertain market