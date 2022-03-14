U.S. consumer spending growth expectations for the year ahead reached a record high in February as inflation expectations creep higher, according to the New York Federal Reserve's Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Median one-year implied inflation rose to 6.0% in February from 5.8% in January, matching its Nov. 2021 series high, the report said.

While 40-year-high consumer price inflation takes hold, median year-ahead household spending growth expectations jumped to 6.4% in February from 5.5% in the previous month. At the same time, the average perceived probability of missing a minimum debt payment over the next three months fell by 0.8 percentage point to 9.2%, a new series low.

Amid high home prices, low inventories and consequentially bad buying conditions, median year-ahead home price change expectations fell to 5.7% from 6.0%.

Looking at the labor market, in the wake of historically low unemployment, the mean perceived probability of losing one's job over the next year decreased by 0.8 percentage point to 10.8%, reaching a new series low. Expectations for finding a job improved as well.

Earlier in March, consumer sentiment dropped further in March as inflation expectations rise.