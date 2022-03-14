Toyota, Volkswagen suspend some China ops as COVID-19 outbreak worsens
Mar. 14, 2022 11:05 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VLKAF), VWAGY, TMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VLKAF) have suspended some of their China operations amid government efforts to combat the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the country in two years.
- Several Chinese cities and provinces, including Shenzhen, have placed more severe restrictions to address the pandemic. Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF), a key Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) supplier, halted Shenzhen operations as the virus continued to spread across the technology hub.
- Automaker Toyota said its joint venture with FAW Group in China suspended production in Changchun, after locked down measures were imposed around the city. Its operations in Tianjin city remains unaffected. Volkswagen also runs a joint venture with FAW, and said it had suspended production at its vehicle and component plants for four days until Mar. 16.
- FAW is also headquartered in Changchun, a major automobile industry base for China that is home to five automakers, including the Volkswagen and Toyota ventures.
- China has continued to pursue a "zero-COVID" strategy, imposing strict lockdowns and containment measures. The latest wave of local cases has seen authorities double down on the policy, getting investors nervous about the economy. The country has reported more local symptomatic cases YTD than it recorded in all of 2021.