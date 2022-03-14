Fresh Market Holdings files for IPO to pay down debt

The Fresh Market Holdings (TFM) has filed an amended filing for its proposed initial public offering to raise funds to help pay down debt.

The specialty food retailer didn’t specify in its S1-A filing the size and price of the offering. The company plans to list its shares on Nasdaq under the symbol TFM.

The company first filed to hold an IPO in July 2021. At the time, it said it planned to raise $100M, a number that was likely a placeholder and subject to change.

Underwriters on the deal include Credit Suisse, BofA Securities, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Apollo Global Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Guggenheim Securities.

The Fresh Market said it plans to use net proceeds from the deal to pay down debt, including its 9.75% senior secured notes with a maturation date of May 2023 and its variable rate superpriority secured notes with a maturation date of March 2025. The company said affiliates of the deal’s underwriters may hold some of the securities.

Based in North Carolina, The Fresh Market operates 159 stores in 22 states. The retailer specializes in fresh perishable food and convenience meals.

For the 39-weeks ended Oct. 31, 2021, the company reported net income of $7.3M on revenue of $1.4B.

