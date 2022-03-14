ISS recommends two of Starboard's four Huntsman board candidates

Mar. 14, 2022 11:12 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

Chemical manufacturing industrial equipment

scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

Huntsman (HUN +6.8%) shareholders should elect two of activist investor Starboard Value's four nominees to the company's 10-member board, proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommends.

ISS says two Starboard director candidates - former LyondellBasell CEO James Gallogy and Starboard managing director Jeffrey Smith - should be elected to better oversee management after the board has long failed to hold the company accountable for operational stagnation and a lagging stock price.

The ISS recommendation comes a day after advisory firm Glass Lewis said shareholders should re-elect all of Huntsman's nominees, arguing that the company is now on the right track and already refreshed the board earlier this year.

Starboard, which owns an 8.6% stake in Huntsman, has said the chemical company's operating performance and capital allocation could be "meaningfully" improved by approving its four board nominees.

