Citi "tactically cautious" on oilfield services given outperformance and supply chain

Mar. 14, 2022

Bull and Bear Symbol with Stock Market Concept.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi analyst Scott Gruber downgraded NOV (NYSE:NOV) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to hold ahead of the open Monday, citing year-to-date outperformance and supply chain challenges.
  • Gruber upgraded Nabors (NYSE:NBR) to hold, as global exposure and rig rate improvement killed the bank's bearish free cash flow thesis.
  • The note followed a double downgrade of NOV (NOV) last week from Bank of America, as the analyst anticipated supply chain issues and cost inflation would hit margins.
  • With oil prices easing (NYSEARCA:USO), and costs rising, the risk of E&P management teams accelerating production growth may be reduced.
