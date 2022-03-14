Citi "tactically cautious" on oilfield services given outperformance and supply chain
Mar. 14, 2022 11:13 AM ETNOV Inc. (NOV), NBR, WHDUSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Scott Gruber downgraded NOV (NYSE:NOV) and Cactus (NYSE:WHD) to hold ahead of the open Monday, citing year-to-date outperformance and supply chain challenges.
- Gruber upgraded Nabors (NYSE:NBR) to hold, as global exposure and rig rate improvement killed the bank's bearish free cash flow thesis.
- The note followed a double downgrade of NOV (NOV) last week from Bank of America, as the analyst anticipated supply chain issues and cost inflation would hit margins.
- With oil prices easing (NYSEARCA:USO), and costs rising, the risk of E&P management teams accelerating production growth may be reduced.