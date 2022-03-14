Eiger extends gains with no impact to trials in Russia and Ukraine
Mar. 14, 2022 11:17 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The shares of the commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR +8.9%) are approaching the highest level in nearly three months as investors react to the updates on its clinical trials in Russia and Ukraine.
- Despite worse than expected financials, Eiger (NASDAQ:EIGR) added more than a tenth on Friday after announcing that its global late-stage HDV trial for Lonafarnib, which includes trial sites in those countries, is continuing with no interruptions.
- The D-LIVR — designed to assess two Lonafarnib-based regimens against Hepatitis Delta virus — is fully enrolled, and topline data are expected by the end of 2022, the company said.
- Commenting on its progress in the Ukraine study, Eiger (EIGR) noted that despite potential discontinuations of patients amid the ongoing conflict, “the study remains more than adequately powered to demonstrate statistical significance over placebo.”
- Meanwhile, the company has implemented contingency plans at Russia-based sites to ensure continuity of drug supplies, sample storage and maintain the accuracy of results.