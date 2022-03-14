Citigroup introduces U.S. deposit sweep solution for institutional clients
Mar. 14, 2022 11:20 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Citigroup's (NYSE:C) Treasury and Trade Solutions on Monday launched a solution that allows institutional clients with U.S. accounts to sweep cash into demand deposit accounts at participating U.S. units of non-U.S. banks.
- As part of Citi's (C) efforts to bolster its cash management services, the deposit sweep solution, offered via IntraFi Network's Yankee Sweep service, allows Citi's clients to have additional flexibility to diversify their deposits across multiple institutions, the bank said.
- “The new capabilities will help our clients balance competing demands for returns, risk management, and daily liquidity while simplifying the process to diversify their counter-party exposure,” said Michael Berkowitz, North America head of liquidity management at Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions.
