GreenLight, Serum Institute ink pact to develop mRNA products for emerging markets

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) signed a licensing agreement with Serum Institute of India (SII), aimed at advancing access to messenger RNA products in emerging markets globally.

SII will have access to GreenLight’s proprietary technology platform to develop, manufacture and commercialize up to three messenger RNA products, including a vaccine for shingles, in markets with a total population of more than 5B, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding China, Japan, and South Korea).

SII has an option to expand the license agreement to two additional messenger RNA vaccines or therapies to be named later.

GreenLight (GRNA) retains the right to develop and commercialize those products licensed to SII in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, and South Korea.

GreenLight (GRNA) will work to discover and design messenger RNA-based vaccine candidates, for SII to undertake clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization. GreenLight (GRNA) will transfer its existing clinical-scale manufacturing process to SII’s facility in Pune, India.

Under the agreement for shingles, GreenLight (GRNA) will receive payments upfront and following near-term milestones. GRNA is eligible to receive fees for future target exclusivity, development milestones, and manufacturing technology transfer.

SII will pay for all development, manufacturing, and commercialization costs for each product in the emerging markets, while GreenLight (GRNA) will receive a percentage of calculated profits from future products sold in these markets.

The companies said the current agreement follows a $10M investment in GreenLight (GRNA) announced by Serum Life Sciences, a unit of SII, in November 2021.