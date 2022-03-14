Shake Shack tracks lower after Wedbush Securities reels in expectations

Shake Shack (SHAK -3.3%) traded lower on Monday after Wedbush Securities cut the restaurant stock from the firm's Best Idea List, although it kept a Buy rating in place. Even with higher prices on the menu, SHAK is expected to have a difficult time keeping up with higher protein and meats costs this year and possibly into 2023.

Analsyt Nick Setyan: "We believe top line trends have continued to improve as Q1 progresses, and remain optimistic that a post-COVID normalization will trump the incremental headwind from high gas prices. However, we concede that visibility into SHAK’s margin trajectory in 2H:22 and 2023 is deteriorating with feed costs under pressure and fuel surcharges ahead. We also believe risk to 2022 unit growth guidance exists as there has been no improvement in construction timelines and the availability of supplies."

The firm lowered its price target on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) to $83 from $100 after updating its discounted free cash flow model to incorporate more conservative assumptions. That PT still reps more than 30% for the restaurant stock.

Shake Shack (SHAK) has underperformed the S&P 500 Index and the AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF over the last six months.