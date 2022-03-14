XORTX Therapeutics files application in Canada for pharmacokinetics study

  • XORTX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XRTX) said it submitted a clinical trial application to Health Canada for a XRX-OXY-101 bridging pharmacokinetics study to support a future clinical program in Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD).
  • "While only several months in duration, this XRX-OXY-101 study is an important first clinical step in our 505(b)2 clinical and regulatory plan for 2022 and will support the XRx-008 program for ADPKD as well as the planned phase 3 registration trial," said CEO Allen Davidoff.
  • The company said the bridging pharmacokinetics study will help provide guidance on the future oral dosing of oxypurinol formulations for the phase 3 trial.
  • Oxypurinol is used to prevent or lower high uric acid levels in the blood.
  • The data will also support future marketing submissions to the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency.
  • XORTX (XRTX) has two products in development: XRx-008 for ADPKD; and XRx-101 for acute kidney and other acute organ injury linked with COVID-19 infection.
