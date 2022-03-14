J&J, drug distributors draw lawmaker scrutiny over tax benefits linked to opioid deals
Mar. 14, 2022 11:49 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), CAH, MCK, ABCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and three leading drug distributors in the U.S., Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), continue to draw the ire of lawmakers even after their deals to cover opioid-related claims.
- Several House Oversight Committee lawmakers have requested Attorney General Merrick Garland and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to look into potential tax deductions that the companies could recognize to reflect their opioid settlement agreement.
- Citing a panel investigation, Chair Carolyn Maloney and Vice-Chair Jimmy Gomez wrote in a letter that the firms “may now be attempting to put taxpayers on the hook for billions of dollars in settlement costs.”
- “We request that you determine whether these tax maneuvers comply with the law, and we urge you to do everything in your power to ensure transparency and accountability for the companies,” they added.
- All four companies have previously disclosed that they are claiming tax deductions for settlement costs worth at least $4.6B in tax benefits. With the finalization of the $26 billion deal, the benefits could further increase, they warned.
- Last month, J&J and drug distributors announced their decision to proceed with the deals to settle the claims over their role in fueling the opioid crisis in the U.S.