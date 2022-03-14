Germany's government plans to purchase as many as 35 Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.8%) F-35 stealth fighter jets to replace its Tornado military aircraft fleet, the defense ministry told parliament, Reuters reports.

"We will put in a formal request with the U.S. government for the purchase of the F-35A in order to get clarity regarding delivery timelines and options for cooperation in training and maintenance," according to a document cited by Reuters.

The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict, but the aircraft have been in use for more than 40 years.

Boeing's (BA -1.3%) F-18 had been favored by former German defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.

Lockheed Martin shares have been trading near all-time highs, with defense company stocks rising across the board following Germany's announcement that it plans to upgrade its military strength.