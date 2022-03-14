Germany seeking to buy 35 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets - Reuters
Germany's government plans to purchase as many as 35 Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.8%) F-35 stealth fighter jets to replace its Tornado military aircraft fleet, the defense ministry told parliament, Reuters reports.
"We will put in a formal request with the U.S. government for the purchase of the F-35A in order to get clarity regarding delivery timelines and options for cooperation in training and maintenance," according to a document cited by Reuters.
The Tornado is the only German jet capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs, stored in Germany, in case of a conflict, but the aircraft have been in use for more than 40 years.
Boeing's (BA -1.3%) F-18 had been favored by former German defense minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to replace the Tornado.
Lockheed Martin shares have been trading near all-time highs, with defense company stocks rising across the board following Germany's announcement that it plans to upgrade its military strength.