AcelRx stock falls 15% after HC Wainwright downgrade on 'disappointing quarter'
Mar. 14, 2022 12:02 PM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX -15.1%) was downgraded by H.C. Wainwright to Neutral from Buy without a price target following its Q4 results last week.
- The company lost -20.64% on March 11, the day after its Q4 results on March 10 post market.
- Analyst Ed Arce said the company reported "another disappointing quarter, punctuated by the poor optics of the top-line number."
- AcelRx (NASDAQ:ACRX) Q4 total revenue declined to $2K, compared to $738K in Q4 2020. The company had said that it recognized only $2K in net revenues in Q4 due to a $0.3M reserve for potential returns.