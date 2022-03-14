Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is sliding 11% after a report that the provider of "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing is delaying an asset-backed securities sale after a major investor backed out of the top-rated portion of that deal.

The company sought to reassure investors with a business performance update, saying that fiscal Q3-to-date financial performance has exceeded its expectations and is on track to top the outlook it provided on Feb. 10, 2022.

Affirm (AFRM) is now expecting gross merchandise value of at least $3.71B for the quarter ending March 31, 2022, compared with its previous guidance of $3.61B-$3.71B; for the year, it expects GMV of at least $14.78B vs. $14.58B-$14.78B previously.

It's guiding for Q3 revenue of at least $335M vs. $325M-$335M in its previous guidance; consensus estimate is $340.3M. The company boosts guidance for FY2022 revenue to at least $1.31B from $1.29B-$1.31B previously; compares with $1.32B consensus.

The company also said its diversified funding strategy allows it to "maintain discipline by leveraging other sources of liquidity with attractive economics" when the market environment for pricing ABS issuances is volatile, as it is currently.

A company spokesman told Bloomberg that the ABS sale was mostly a refinancing of an existing revolving securitization.

As of Feb. 28, 2022, Affirm (AFRM) had ~$9.3B in fully committed funding capacity, giving it the ability to fund more than $20B in annual GMV, it said. The company also had cash and cash equivalents of more than $2.5B as of Dec. 31, 2021, with an additional $700M of restricted cash and cash securities available for sale at fair value.

A note from Stephens analyst Vincent Caintic, who rates AFRM Equalweight, said the halted $500M ABS issuances "makes us much more nervous about the Affirm (AFRM) model." The delay implies that net transaction profit margins are below the company's 3%-4% on the ABS issuance, he said. "Further, if funding pullback persists, GMV will have to slow too."

Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey, who rates Affirm (AFRM) Buy, disagreed. "We are comfortable the company has ample liquidity and billions of dollars of committed funding," the analyst wrote in a note to clients on Sunday. "In addition, we do not anticipate significantly worse capital efficiency, and we think equity used to fund loans will remain under 10%."

As for Monday's stock decline, note that Block (SQ -6.0%), which recently bought BNPL financing firm Afterpay, is also down. PayPal Holdings (PYPL +1.7%), also involved in BNPL, is in the green during midday trading.

