Olin (OLN +6.9%) jumps after KeyBanc is upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $64 price target, seeing the recent spike in global energy prices as favorable to the company both in the short- and long-term.

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov estimates European chlor-alkali, which comprises 12% of total global capacity, cash costs would rise ~$700/ton in March from February if current forward electricity prices in the region hold, adding to already tight caustic soda markets and benefiting Olin, which has no chlor-alkali assets in Europe.

Yefremov also believes that long-term chlor-alkali costs will be higher in Europe as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, and sees Olin as a beneficiary of global under-investment in chlor-alkali capacity and China's drive to decarbonize.

Olin is "a rare situation for investors that has excellent visibility on cash flow and among the best risk/reward opportunities one is likely to find," Prati Management writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.