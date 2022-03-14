Olin upgraded at KeyBanc on steeper chlor-alkali cost curve, tighter markets

Mar. 14, 2022 12:29 PM ETOlin Corporation (OLN)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

caustic soda flake

Kittisak Kaewchalun /iStock via Getty Images

Olin (OLN +6.9%) jumps after KeyBanc is upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $64 price target, seeing the recent spike in global energy prices as favorable to the company both in the short- and long-term.

KeyBanc analyst Aleksey Yefremov estimates European chlor-alkali, which comprises 12% of total global capacity, cash costs would rise ~$700/ton in March from February if current forward electricity prices in the region hold, adding to already tight caustic soda markets and benefiting Olin, which has no chlor-alkali assets in Europe.

Yefremov also believes that long-term chlor-alkali costs will be higher in Europe as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war, and sees Olin as a beneficiary of global under-investment in chlor-alkali capacity and China's drive to decarbonize.

Olin is "a rare situation for investors that has excellent visibility on cash flow and among the best risk/reward opportunities one is likely to find," Prati Management writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.