Medical device maker Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX -21.2%) is trading sharply lower on Monday after the company warned that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) flagged a safety issue linked to its Advanced Energy products.

According to Apyx (NASDAQ:APYX), the FDA has issued a so-called Medical Device Safety Communication to warn health care providers, patients, and consumers about a potential safety concern related to Advanced Energy products.

Backed by its Renuvion product sold in the cosmetic surgery market, the company’s Advanced Energy segment generated ~88% of its top line in the first nine months of 2021. The technology is marketed and sold as J-Plasma in the hospital surgical market.

Citing initial talks with the FDA, Chief Executive Charlie Goodwin noted that the issue could be linked to the use of the products outside an FDA-cleared indication.

“While we are aware that some of our products are being used by physicians for dermal resurfacing procedures, for which our products do not have a cleared indication, we do not and will not promote the use of our products – or train physicians – for these procedures until we receive clearance from the FDA,” he added.

Citing preliminary financials, Apyx (APYX) posted better than expected revenue for Q4 2021 in January.