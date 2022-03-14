Barclays suspends sales of two ETNs after skyrocketing interest led to capacity snarls

Barclays said Monday that it has suspended any further sales and any further issuances of two ETNs that have skyrocketed recently, as the investment vehicles' sudden popularity led the firm to hit its capacity ceiling.

The decision relates to the oil-related iPath Pure Beta Crude Oil ETN (NYSEARCA:OIL) and volatility-tracking iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX).

Both of these investment vehicles have seen enormous buying lately, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked both a rally in oil prices and a spike in volatility. Looking from a year-to-date performance vantage point, OIL is +34.6%, and VXX is +50.2%.

The company gave no exact timeline for resumption of sales and issuance of the ETNs. Rather, it described the suspension of shares as "until further notice."

Barclays reported that the reason for the halt stems from the fact that the firm currently does not have adequate issuance capacity to back further sales from inventory and any additional issuances of the ETNs.

Additionally, Barclays also made it clear that the decision was not a direct result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine or any matters with the market dynamics in the underlying index components.

Barclays also intends to revive sales and issuances of both OIL and VXX as soon as it can accommodate added capacity for future allocations.

Below is a snapshot of both OIL and VXX, along with a one-year performance chart of both funds.

OIL: $196.61M AUM, 0.68% expense ratio, inception date Apr. 2011.

VXX: $1.28B AUM, 0.89% expense ratio, inception date Jan. 2018.

One-Year performance chart: