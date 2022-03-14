Peloton Interactive lands price target from Morgan Stanley implying +50% upside

Peloton Interactive Fitness Store

FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley started off coverage Peloton Interactive (PTON -1.8%) with an Equal Weight rating. The firm took the stance that Peloton will remain the clear leader in connected fitness based off its industry-leading content and low churn rate, although a lack of visibility and conviction in the company's medium-term outlook kept it cautious with the rating.

Analyst Lauren Schenk's breakdown: "We introduce a proprietary toolkit to frame the wide range of potential outcomes across five key inputs: churn, bike unit sales, bike price, new modality unit sales, and subscription price. We lean bullish, with 50% upside to our price target, but lack near-term visibility."

Schenk and team plan to wait for more details around new CEO Barry McCarthy's go-forward strategy before issuing an Overweight rating.

Morgan Stanley assigned a price target of $32 to Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) vs. the 52-week range of $20.44 to $129.70.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Peloton (PTON) flipped to Sell on September 17, 2021 when shares were sitting at $103.

