Hot Stocks: DB winding down Russian ops; COVID vaccine makers rally; CVX, OXY downgrade

Wall Street

400tmax/iStock via Getty Images

Renewed COVID concerns and the ongoing aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove trading in Monday's midday action. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was one of the standout performers, rallying on news that it had decided to join a long list of other major banks to pull out of Russia.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccine makers got a lift on signs of the virus's resurgence in China. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) all posted notable gains on the news.

Elsewhere in the market, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) came further off their recent highs, dragged down by a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Gainers

Deutsche Bank (DB) jumped nearly 10% in midday action on news that the company will wind down its operations in Russia. The move represents a change in policy from the German bank's previous stance. As recently as last Thursday, the company had argued that it should remain in business in the Vladimir Putin-led country, despite its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a new wave of pandemic concerns sparked a rally in shares of COVID vaccine makers. The buying interest followed news of a new variant, known as deltacron, and a flare-up of new cases in China.

Bolstered by the headlines, BioNTech (BNTX) surged nearly 16% in intraday action. Moderna (MRNA) jumped about 14%, while Novavax (NVAX) climbed almost 7%.

Decliners

Morgan Stanley has removed its Buy rating on Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), arguing that the recent rally in their share prices, driven by a jump in crude prices, has made the stocks too expensive. The firm has downgraded both CVX and OXY to Hold ratings.

CVX, which received a Sell rating from JPMorgan last week, dropped nearly 3% in midday trading. OXY fell about 4%.

Looking to track Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session? Turn to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.