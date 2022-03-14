Hot Stocks: DB winding down Russian ops; COVID vaccine makers rally; CVX, OXY downgrade

Renewed COVID concerns and the ongoing aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove trading in Monday's midday action. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) was one of the standout performers, rallying on news that it had decided to join a long list of other major banks to pull out of Russia.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccine makers got a lift on signs of the virus's resurgence in China. BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) all posted notable gains on the news.

Elsewhere in the market, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) came further off their recent highs, dragged down by a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.

Gainers

Deutsche Bank (DB) jumped nearly 10% in midday action on news that the company will wind down its operations in Russia. The move represents a change in policy from the German bank's previous stance. As recently as last Thursday, the company had argued that it should remain in business in the Vladimir Putin-led country, despite its invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a new wave of pandemic concerns sparked a rally in shares of COVID vaccine makers. The buying interest followed news of a new variant, known as deltacron, and a flare-up of new cases in China.

Bolstered by the headlines, BioNTech (BNTX) surged nearly 16% in intraday action. Moderna (MRNA) jumped about 14%, while Novavax (NVAX) climbed almost 7%.

Decliners

Morgan Stanley has removed its Buy rating on Chevron (CVX) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY), arguing that the recent rally in their share prices, driven by a jump in crude prices, has made the stocks too expensive. The firm has downgraded both CVX and OXY to Hold ratings.

CVX, which received a Sell rating from JPMorgan last week, dropped nearly 3% in midday trading. OXY fell about 4%.

