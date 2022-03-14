Cepton stock sinks 14%, reaching 52-week low

Mar. 14, 2022 12:40 PM ETCPTNBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws/iStock via Getty Images

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) stock sank 14% in midday trading on Monday, reaching a 52-week low.

Shares of Cepton last changed hands at $6.03 at approximately 12:10 p.m. ET.

The stock opened at $6.82 and reached $6.92 before falling to $6, a 52-week low.

Cepton shares began trading on Feb. 11 after the lidar systems developer merged with SPAC Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GCAP) in a deal that carried an enterprise value of around $1B.

The stock spiked on Feb. 17 to reach a 52-week high of $80.16 before tumbling to close at $42. It closed at $18 on Feb. 18.

