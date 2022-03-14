Joe Manchin said he can't support Raskin nomination to Federal Reserve post
Mar. 14, 2022 12:45 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he couldn't back Sara Bloom Raskin, President Joe Biden's nominee for Federal Reserve vice chair of supervision, Reuters reported.
- That development increases the risk that Raskin won't get enough votes to get Senate confirmation, since the chamber is split 50-50 by party.
- During her confirmation hearing in February, Republican lawmakers questioned whether she would use her regulatory powers to advance political agenda such as combating climate change. Republicans have been blocking the Senate vote on Raskin and four other nominees, including the vote on Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair.
- Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-PA) said he also had questions about her role as a director of fintech firm Reserve Trust and whether Raskin, who had earlier served as a Fed governor, helped the firm get a Fed master account.
