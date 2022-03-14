Yalla Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETYalla Group Limited (YALA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Yalla (NYSE:YALA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.14 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $67.03M (+38.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, YALA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.