Citi Trends Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 14, 2022 12:50 PM ETCiti Trends, Inc. (CTRN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.49M (-2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CTRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.