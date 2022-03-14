Caleres Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 14, 2022 5:35 PM ETCaleres, Inc. (CAL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Mar. 15, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.68 (+2,166.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $680.15M (+19.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
