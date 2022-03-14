AT&T's Investor Day wins praise from analysts, shifting focus to execution

AT&T central office. AT&T wrapped up its merger with WarnerMedia and now controls HBO, CNN and DirecTV

AT&T's (T -1.1%) key presentation ahead of its Discovery (DISCA +0.4%) deal closing, at Friday's Investor Day, has drawn mostly positive reactions from a number of covering analysts who praised the extra detail even if it didn't break new ground on guidance.

Wall Street is generally in a Hold pattern on AT&T stock, while Seeking Alpha authors rate it a Buy. It has a Quant Rating of Hold.

The day brought a target price increase from Cowen - to $32 from $29, now implying 39% upside - agreeing with many other analysts that AT&T stock is now an execution story. With the presentations, management "laid out a line of sight for sustained revenue and EBITDA growth in the new era for the company," the firm says.

BofA's price objective is $36, implying 57% upside. The bank says AT&T is undervalued along "both its RemainCo telecom vector and WarnerMedia Discovery vector" ahead of the separation expected next month. Notably, AT&T reiterated an attractive outlook for revenue growth, EBITDA and free cash flow despite suspicion that AT&T might soft-pedal a forecast seen as aggressive, BofA notes.

BofA's deep math on the share specifics says the RemainCo is a "deeply discounted asset," and figuring that it's worth about $17.60/share, with the $1.11 annual dividend then implying a 6.3% yield, vs. Verizon at 4.8%. "Bottom line, once technical shareholder reshuffling issues are cleared away through and after the closing, we see material upside to the implied value of both pieces hidden inside AT&T today."

Raymond James's price target was already at $32 and it's looking forward to a simplified story in the first half of this year that will draw investors: "We continue to believe a more focused vision along a simpler line of business creates a solid scenario for share price appreciation in 2022 and a solid, double-digit total return."

Citi noted AT&T's projections were ahead of its own expectations for the RemainCo, and in any case "we believe AT&T can close some of the valuation gap to its large-cap wireless competitors." Meanwhile, "AT&T now needs to deliver on successfully pivoting from focusing on largely improving top-line growth to a balanced focus that includes meaningful EBITDA margin improvement." It has a $29 price target.

Morgan Stanley says it was "encouraged" with more visibility into free cash flow generation and EBITDA growth, and notes "AT&T is one of the best values in our coverage universe with a pro forma dividend yield of over 6% (at a 40% payout ratio), a double digit free cash flow yield, and a pro forma P/E multiple of just 7x on newly issued guidance, which compares to Verizon at 10x for example."

Check out the presentation from AT&T's Analyst and Investor Day, and Seeking Alpha's transcript of the discussions.

