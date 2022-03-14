Dutch cut natural gas production forecast for Europe's largest field
Mar. 14, 2022 12:57 PM ETCVX, EQNR, NRT, VET, LNG, SHEL, XOMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Netherlands on Monday reduced output expectations for the Groningen natural gas field, stressing that "the Groningen field will only be an option of last resort."
- Production at the field operated by Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) peaked at ~88.0bcm/y, or ~18% of Europe's current natural gas consumption; for the year ended September 2022, the Government plans to produce 4.6bcm.
- The field produced as much as 30.0bcm in 2017; however, production is being reduced to zero, in hopes of avoiding risk of seismic activity.
- Falling natural gas supplies in Europe should help LNG businesses like Cheniere (NYSE:LNG), Shell (SHEL) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX); falling domestic volumes are also a tailwind for producers Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Vermillion (NYSE:VET) and NRT (NYSE:NRT); however, diplomatic progress in Ukraine has energy shares down across the board Monday.