On Monday Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) (OTCPK:BAYRY) announced their decisions to scale back certain business operations in Russia as western companies continue to leave the country in the wake of its war against Ukraine.

However, Pfizer (PFE) said that the company would maintain the “humanitarian supply of medicines” to Russians and channel all proceeds towards humanitarian efforts benefitting Ukrainians.

“.....maintaining the supply of medicines to Russia does not mean we will continue doing business as usual in Russia,” the company added, noting it would not start new clinical trials in the country and halt recruitment of new patients to ongoing studies.

Pfizer (PFE) plans to work with the U.S. regulators to transition all clinical studies to sites outside the country.

The company has no manufacturing activities in Russia and in the wake of the conflict, Pfizer (PFE) said it would cease funding the local suppliers for manufacturing capacity in the country.

Meanwhile, German conglomerate Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) also said it stopped all spending in Russia and its ally Belarus. However, the move excludes essential products in health and agriculture.

"Withholding essential health and agriculture products from the civilian populations – like cancer or cardiovascular treatments, health products for pregnant women and children as well as seeds to grow food – would only multiply the war's ongoing toll on human life," Reuters reported on Monday quoting Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). Russia generates about 2% of the company topline.

