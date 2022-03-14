Palladium futures plunge as much as 17%, reversing from all-time highs on indications that the war in Ukraine may not inhibit supplies as much as first thought from top producer Russia, which mines ~40% of the world's total.

Palladium in London (XPDUSD:CUR) recently -13.6% to $2,433.35/oz, facing its biggest daily percentage drop in two years after prices pushed well past $3,000 last week, while in New York the metal traded -14% to $2,405/oz; platinum -3.2% in London at $1,044.79/oz and -3.3% in New York at $1,052.30/oz.

ETFs: PALL, SPPP, PPLT, PLTM, PGM

The president of the world's biggest palladium producer, Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), said the company can redirect cargoes via alternate routes, despite the suspension of air links with Europe and the U.S.

Palladium has not been hit with sanctions, but Russia's increasing isolation is affecting supply, Norilsk president Vladimir Potanin said over the weekend, adding that some customers are considering canceling their contracts and investment plans might be postponed.

Whether Norilsk can continue to deliver palladium against its long-term contracts and into the spot market will be key for the metal's trajectory, Precious Metals Insights managing director Philip Klapwijk tells Bloomberg, adding that if the Russian government instructs the company to restrict supplies, then prices could go much higher.

Expectations that the peak in palladium may have passed also may be driving the "excessive selloff," with prices likely to remain volatile in the short term, Oanda's Edward Moya tells Reuters.

Separately, the London Metal Exchange reportedly says the nickel market (LN1:COM) will remain closed through Tuesday; LME shut down nickel trading on March 8 after prices spiked to record highs above $100K/metric ton.